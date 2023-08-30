DES MOINES, Iowa — On the far end of the hustle, someone has figured it all out.

“You can’t beat the chaos on Ingersoll, so might as well join it.”

“Staffing, supply chains, all that fun stuff it certainly takes its toll,” said Oak Park general manager, Damon Murphy, “and it’s been a heck of a process.”

Opening a restaurant is always a mess, but compared to what’s out front, Oak Park has come right together.

“Most of the equipment’s already inside,” Murphy added, “it’s just the small stuff, the pots and pans and silverware are next.”

Outside, things are further along. Billy Dohrmann’s kitchen garden is laid out and taking root.

“This is the first time I get to take on something of this size,” said Dohrmann, who’ll be the operations manager for all of Oak Park, but will specifically handle all aspects of the kitchen garden.

It’s big enough to supply Ian Robertson with something most chefs only dream about.

“For a chef to have the ability to pull fresh produce that morning and serve it that night—on site—is gonna be something magical,” Robertson smiled.

Inside, the garden will flavor Robertson’s menus almost year-round. Outside, it’s meant to do the same for the block.

“That’s partly the reason we put some of the flowers out here,” Dohrmann said, “to make sure we give some aesthetic to the neighborhood as well.”

Oak Park will feature something else that stands out on Ingersoll: 37 spaces of off-street parking! Plus a million window seats, a giant chef’s table, and an October opening that avoids the summer heat.

“Three-four weeks of training, a couple weeks of soft openings, and we’re ready to roll,” Murphy said.

Wouldn’t you know? Roadwork should be finishing up right about then.