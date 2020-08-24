Des Moines Neighborhood Woken Up to Storm Debris Fires Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s been two weeks since Iowa was hit by the derecho and cleanup continues across the state. In Des Moines, the piles of storm clutter have posed a new threat, fire.

The Des Moines Fire Department responded to three debris fires early Sunday morning on the east side. Lieutenant Rick Thomas said they were able to put these fires out quickly, but it was dangerously close from getting much worse due to the dry conditions. The piles of limbs and leaves burn fast and could spread to the dry grass and then possibly someone’s home.

At this time they believe it was arson and warn homeowners to beware.

“Make sure your cameras are working, batteries charged if they are battery-operated,” Lt. Thomas said. “Even if you don’t think that information is going to be pertinent to what we are looking for, we put that with what a neighbor might have and we might have everything we need to press charges on someone. So that’s very important to keep those cameras going.”

Lt. Thomas said the charges for these crimes can range anywhere from a simple misdemeanor to felony arson.