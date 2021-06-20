Des Moines native and Ironman champion calls it a career

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain delayed the Ironman competition in Des Moines by about three hours Sunday morning.

The 1.2 mile swim and 13.1 mile run took place as scheduled, but organizers had to shorten the cycling portion because of the showers.

Despite the rain, it was still a memorable day for TJ Tollakson, a Des Moines native and Ironman champion.

“It’s been a long career, 17 years of races professionally, and this is the bookend to the career right here in Des Moines, Iowa, my hometown. I was happy to get through the finish line,” Tollakson said.

Although it is his last Ironman, Tollakson says he hopes this is the beginning of a long partnership between the city of Des Moines and Ironman.