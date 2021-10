DES MOINES, IOWA -- John Deere is asking a Polk County judge to shut down most of the picketing activity outside of their Ankeny plant during a UAW strike. However, an attorney representing the union says federal law protects union workers' rights to protest and district court action can't supersede it.

John Deere is seeking an injunction that would limit the number of picketers allowed outside of their plant as their strike stretches into a second week. On Wednesday a Scott County judge did agree with Deere's requests. On Thursday the two sides argued their case in Polk County.