Des Moines motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with drunken driver, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash with a drunken driver in Des Moines, police said.

The crash happened in the 1700 block of University Avenue around 12:13 a.m. Sunday. Police say a 68-year-old Des Moines man was riding his motorcycle westbound when a car headed eastbound turned left into the motorcycle’s path. The motorcycle collided with the vehicle’s passenger side door, police said.

First responders and bystanders started CPR on the motorcyclist. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His name hasn’t been released.

Police believe the driver who hit him was drunk at the time. They arrested 34-year-old Tina Clark and charged her with OWI, failure to yield, and serious injury by motor vehicle.

Clark was released from the Polk County Jail Sunday morning.