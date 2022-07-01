DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle crash in Des Moines Friday evening resulted in the death of one individual.

The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a crash at approximately 5:39 p.m. at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Douglas Avenue.

An adult male motorcyclist experienced serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. The motorcylist later passed away from his injuries and his identity has not been released.

According to a Des Moines Police Department press release, a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a motorcycle at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Aurora Avenue. The motorcylist sped away from the deputy and the traffic stop was abandoned, according to the release.

Witnesses reported that the motorcylist failed to yield at a red light and collided with a vehicle within the 2nd Avenue and Douglas Avenue intersection.

No other injuries were reported. This is an on-going investigation.