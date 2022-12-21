DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother facing multiple charges of child endangerment and neglect of a dependent child has been arrested in Minnesota after about a year on the run.

Ericka Rankins, 37, was located in November by the United States Marshals Service, according to a news release sent out Wednesday from Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Police say Rankins is charged with nine counts of child endangerment and two counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent child. The charges stem from an investigation into the December 20, 2020 death of her five-year-old son. Police said those charges relate to Rankins’ other children. She is not currently facing charges in connection with her son’s death.

Applications for search warrants in the case claim Rankins called 911 on December 20, 2020 and said her son had fallen and wasn’t breathing. Dispatchers advised her how to do CPR until medics arrived. The child was transported to Blank Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The documents said multiple injuries were observed on the child, including a cut to his left ear, a fracture to the skull, “loop” strike marks and cigarette marks to his back. The injuries were determined not to be consistent with what Rankins told police happened. The search warrant application said the injuries the child received were “indicative of child abuse.”

Rankins has been returned to Iowa and is being held in the Polk County Jail. Police said the case is still being investigated.