DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mom is facing charges after allegedly driving her car while her son was clinging to the driver’s side mirror in September.

On September 28 at around 3 p.m., Sammi Jo Thurman, 34, was driving her vehicle out of the parking lot of Southeast Elementary in Ankeny onto SE 10th Street. According to a criminal complaint, school surveillance video showed Thurman’s 7-year-old son hanging onto the driver’s side mirror the entire time Thurman was driving and while other vehicles were passing them.

Thurman has been charged with child endangerment and a no contact order barring her from her son has been filed.

Thurman is also facing a charge of possession of contraband in a correctional institution after she was found to have a “baggie of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine” on her person when she was booked into the Polk County Jail, a criminal complaint states. Thurman has since been released and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 21.