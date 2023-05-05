DES MOINES, Iowa – Being a teacher isn’t easy, especially when you work with students who have different learning abilities and needs. One middle school teacher who juggles that task every day became the latest Golden Apple award winner.

Nearly 500 students attend Hoyt Middle School in Des Moines. Only four have the privilege of calling Kristine Hoffmann their teacher.

“I wanted to become a teacher because I grew up with a sister with autism and I knew I wanted to work with individuals with autism or disabilities,” Hoffmann said. “So I decided teaching was that path for me, and once I got here and got this position I knew that’s where I belonged.”

Hoffmann is the Structured Learning Center teacher at Hoyt Middle School.

“I work with kids with intellectual disabilities so it’s a small classroom,” Hoffmann explained. “I have them for most of the day for language arts, math, and science.”

She provides a positive place to learn while accommodating the different grade levels, health needs, and learning preferences. Hoffmann was nominated for the Golden Apple award by the substitute teacher who filled in for her when she was on maternity leave.

“I love my kids so much, I love what I do,” Hoffmann said, “and a lot of times I don’t feel like I get recognized so this feels really good.”

Her colleagues can attest to the difference she makes in her students’ lives every day.

“They already come in with a smile because they know they are going to have an amazing day in her classroom,” Dr. Fairouz Bishara-Rantisi, principal at Hoyt Middle School, said. “And she manages to make it fun for the kids and to teach them what they have to learn. The rest of my teachers focus on one content, she focuses on everything.”

“She really goes above and beyond for the kids,” Brandi Shepard, an associate who works with Hoffmann, said. “She doesn’t just do things that she has to do, she treats them like family. She builds relationships with them. She’s just really great.”

“I’m just really grateful for being recognized,” Hoffmann said, “and I’m just really proud of the kids that I have and love them very much.

Hoffman has been a teacher at Hoyt Middle School for six years.

You can watch her full interview below.