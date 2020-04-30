Des Moines Meat Wholesalers Weigh In On Business During COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines meat plants are busier than ever trying to fill as many orders as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brewer Food Service has its customers wait outside to pick-up orders. The owner Phil Barber said aside from employees no one has come inside the building for a few months.

“We’re doing everything we can here to hope to keep everybody safe and healthy and everything,” Barber said.

Barber said the company gets a lot of its meats from larger producers like Tyson Foods and Smithfield Foods, so inventory is low.

“I don’t really know what’s going to happen. I think everything will be ok. I know I’m going to do everything that I can to take care of my customers,” Barber said.

Barber said if something is out of stock for a customer he finds alternatives that he can sell. Their prices for some products have gone up a little.

“If you want it you’ll pay for it and I am trying to keep my prices as low as I can because these customers I’ve had for years they are friends, they’re neighbors and I want to make sure I take care of them,” Barber said.

Amend Packing Company strictly sells beef and its business is busier than ever. Owner Kent Wiese said he expects it to stay like this for the few months.

“The coolers are full. So about every time we get something cut up by the next week it’s restocked and there’s no hooks left let’s put it that way,” Wiese said.

Clients pick up their product outside the facility in Des Moines. Amend’s Packing Company uses local producers for its supply.

Wiese said he has had to turn away new producers because there isn’t enough space to hold all the products.

“Yes. There’s been a lot of different producers that have called and like I said you know you can only do so many and you only have room for so many, but we try to get them on the list if we can,” Wiese said.

Both Barber and Wiese said people need to be patient and not to panic buy meat.

“No there’s plenty of meat out there. It’s just people have to be patient and take their time,” Wiese said.