DES MOINES, Iowa – At a special celebration of Mayor Frank Cownie’s decades of service to Des Moines Wednesday night, the city’s new administration building was renamed in his honor.

The former Nationwide building at 1200 Locust Street will now be known as the T.M. Franklin Cownie City Administration Building.

Des Moines knows Cownie as the man who has presided over the most productive decades in its history. During the special event, politicians, CEOs, business owners, and entrepreneurs weren’t shy about sharing their gratitude for Frank Cownie’s impact on the city.

Cownie took office as mayor of Des Moines in 2024. Earlier this year he announced he’d retire at the end of his term. Connie Boesen has been elected as Des Moines’ next mayor.