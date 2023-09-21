DES MOINES – Frank Cownie the long-time mayor of Des Moines has announced he will not seek another term.

In a letter to Des Moines residents released Thursday morning, Cownie thanked residents for their support and highlighted the transformation Des Moines has gone through during his time as mayor.

He emphasized the vitality of the downtown area, including many of the events and attractions that have helped it become so popular, like the Pappajohn Sculpture Park, the Principal Riverwalk, and the Downtown Farmers Market.

“I am honored by your encouragement to seek another four-year term as mayor of Des Moines. Your confidence and trust in me are humbling, however, my name will not appear on the ballot. There are other roles for me in the years ahead. I plan to stay involved in this city I treasure so deeply. So let me finish where I began and simply say, thank you Des Moines. It has been one of the greatest honors and privileges of my life to serve as your mayor. And to Tina, my kids, my grandkids, and the rest of my family, thank you for your support all these years.” Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie

Mayor Cownie is Des Moines’ longest-serving mayor having been in office for 20 years.