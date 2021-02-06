Des Moines’ Mask Mandate to Remain in Place

DES MOINES, Iowa — Mayor Frank Cownie announced Saturday that Des Moines’ mask mandate will remain in place to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, despite Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new proclamation eliminating Iowa’s limited mask requirement.

Reynolds issued a proclamation Friday that removes a mask requirement for those spending 15 minutes or more in an indoor area within 6 feet of people not in their household. She also ended mask requirements for those in state buildings and some businesses, such as barber shops. The governor’s order to remove the limited face covering and social distancing requirements takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

“The governor’s decision is confusing and can’t be rationalized with the number of positive cases we continue to see across the state and here in Polk County,” Cownie said in a statement. “With an alarmingly more transmissible version of the virus now detected in Iowa, it is more important than ever that our residents and visitors follow the advice of medical experts, keep social distance and whenever out in public, wear a mask.”

Cownie signed an emergency proclamation last August mandating face coverings in public places whenever proper social distance cannot be maintained. Cownie said despite Reynolds’ decision to lift Iowa’s face covering requirement, Des Moines’ mask mandate will remain in place. However, Cownie noted it remains unlikely the Des Moines Police Department will issue citations to those found violating the mandate.

Des Moines’ mask mandate applies to public settings in the following circumstances:

When outside one’s residence or dwelling place and unable to stay at least 6 feet away from other persons

When inside any indoor public settings or place of public accommodations as defined in City of Des Moines Municipal Code Chapter 62, including without limitation all retail stores, restaurants, bars, taverns and other accommodations

When in any other public settings that are not one’s residence or dwelling place with persons who do not live in the same residence or dwelling place;

When using public transportation or private car service (including taxis, ride share, or carpooling).

The following are exempt from the mask mandate:

Persons under 2 years of age

Any person who has trouble breathing, is currently on oxygen therapy or on a ventilator;

Any unconscious or incapacitated person or any person who is otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance

Any person who has been told in writing by a medical, legal, or behavioral health professional not to wear face coverings when that writing is carried on the person not using an otherwise required face covering unless such inquiry is prohibited by Federal or State law

Any person actively engaged in a public safety role, including but not limited to law enforcement, firefighters, or emergency medical personnel;

Any person traveling in a personal vehicle alone or with members of the same household

Any person who is alone or in the presence of only members of the same household

Any person exercising at moderate or high intensity (e.g. jogging or biking)

Any person seated at a food establishment when actually engaged in the process of eating or drinking

Any person actually obtaining a service that would require temporary removal of the persons face covering (e.g. dental, orthodontic or medical services)

Any person for whom a face covering would be violative of a sincerely held religious belief or doctrine

When Federal or State law prohibits wearing a face covering or requires the removal of the face covering

The Associated Press contributed to this report.