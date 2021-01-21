Des Moines Market District Moves Forward

DES MOINES, Iowa. — The Des Moines Urban Design Review Board has given approval by a development group and MidAmerican Energy for the Des Moines Market District.

The former 39 acre industrial site is the planned development to include business and residential use. That also includes a riverfront park along the Des Moines River with a scenic view of the downtown skyline.

The development could echo in some ways the Des Moines East Village.

“It’s really should have some of the same characteristics, mix of uses residence, workers, visitors to the area,” said Sup: Erin Olson-Douglas, Des Moines Director of Development Services. “I think each section of Des Moines really kind of has its own unique qualities and characteristics and draws, and I think this one will be have its own distinct character as well.”

The proposal will be presented to the Des Moines City Council Monday for approval. The City will also discuss selling land for the project where the Public Works Equipment Complex is now located. The City plans a new site for this operation.

“The Market District, it’s really transformed and under-utilized section of downtown from industrial uses, City fleet facilities City municipal facilities,” said Olson-Douglas “The City is in the process of building a new municipal services center to have those uses.”

No details have been planned for the new park along the river.

“Sustainability and environmental concerns at the core of this development as well as its proximity adjacent to the river,” said Olson-Douglas. “It’s really our only section of new development opportunity that we have, where they can have a relationship to the Des Moines River.”