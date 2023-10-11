DES MOINES, Iowa — The man accused of killing a Des Moines mother in April of 2020 will spend at least five years in prison.

Derrick Smith Jr. (WHO 13)

Derrick Smith Junior entered an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter and felon in possession of a firearm on Monday and was immediately sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. He is required to serve five years before becoming eligible for parole.

An Alford plea means Smith does not admit guilt but realizes that there is likely enough evidence to convict him.

Smith fired several shots near Kingman Boulevard and 33rd Street on April 3, 2020. One of the bullets hit and killed 33-year-old Catherine Bobbitt as she drove down Kingman with her daughter.

Smith was originally charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Another man also charged in the case, Antonio Hodges, took an Alford plea to one charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon with danger weapon enhancement in April of 2022. He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison with a mandatory minimum of five years.

