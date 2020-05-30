Des Moines Man Shot and Killed Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old man Saturday morning.

Police responded to the report of gunfire in the 1400 block of Dean Avenue at 8:27 a.m. Officers found the victim on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, he died shortly after 9 a.m., according to police.

Des Moines Police Department detectives are investigating his death as a homicide. Police are interviewing witnesses and examining evidence.

This is Des Moines’ 11th homicide of 2020.