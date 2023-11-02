DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was sentenced Thursday for his role in a deadly 2022 shooting and additional crimes.

Capone Blake

The Polk County Attorney’s Office said Capone Blake, 21, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison. Blake previously pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Dok Nyok Akol Dok, 22. He also pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery in a separate incident in October 2020 in Urbandale.

Investigators say Blake was trying to rob Dok during a drug transaction near the Grubb YMCA on October 22, 2022. As Dok tried to flee in his car, Blake shot him. The car was found crashed in the 1500 block of 11th Street, with Dok inside. He died from the gunshot wound a few days after the shooting.

Blake must serve a mandatory 22 years and six months in prison before he becomes eligible for release.

Another person originally charged in the case, Chrisopher Wessels Jr., pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery in the case back in January. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with a mandatory minimum of seven years. Court records show Wessels is seeking post-conviction relief in the case.