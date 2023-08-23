DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man who was found guilty of fatally stabbing a Sonic Drive-In employee in 2022 was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

In March 2022, Spencer Antowyn Pierce Sr., 56, waited outside of the Sonic at 5350 Merle Hay Road for employees Jermaine Whitaker-Moses and Donald Schisler to arrive. According to the Polk County Attorney’s Office, Pierce, while armed with a knife, followed Whitaker-Moses and Schisler into an employee-only area where he assaulted Schisler and stabbed Whitaker-Moses.

According to a criminal complaint, Pierce knew Schisler and Whitaker-Moses and admitted to investigators that he had attacked them.

Pierce was found guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, and going armed with intent by a jury in December. On Wednesday he was sentenced to the mandatory life in prison without parole for murder, two 25-year sentences for burglary, and five years for going armed with intent. The Polk County Attorney’s Office said Pierce will serve those sentences concurrently.