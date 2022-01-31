DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are asking for the public’s help to find a man reported missing last week.

Investigators say 46-year-old Matthew O’Dell was reported missing on January 25 and he was last known to be in the western suburbs. O’Dell has some medical conditions that require medication and police say he may not have it with him.

He is described as 6’0” tall and weighs around 228 pounds. O’Dell has hazel-colored eyes and short brown hair.

Same make and model of Jeep O’Dell was last seen driving. (Courtesy: Des Moines Police Department)

He was last seen driving a 2016 grey Jeep Cherokee with the license plate IEV 752. The Jeep has front-end damage but is similar to the one pictured.

If you have information on where O’Dell is or think you may have seen him, police ask you to call 911.