DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say multiple PIT maneuver attempts were made during a police chase that ended on I-235 Wednesday night after the suspect intentionally rammed a patrol car.

Michael Page

The incident began around 6:30 p.m. when a caller let dispatch know that 40-year-old Michael Page, who was wanted on multiple felony charges, was in a white Ford F-150 in the area of 2401 MLK Parkway in Des Moines.

Court documents say when Des Moines police officers arrived at the location they tried to stop Page, but he left westbound on Hickman Road and led them on a chase reaching speeds of 85 miles per hour.

Officers attempted PIT maneuvers multiple times during the chase to force Page to stop. He is accused of striking another vehicle during the pursuit. Page went offroad on I-235 near the 73rd Street exit and while trying to get back on the pavement the criminal complaint said he rammed the passenger side of an officer’s patrol car.

The chase ended just west of the 73rd Street exit when Page’s truck became disabled. He exited the truck and was taken into custody.

The criminal complaints say drug paraphernalia was found in the truck.

Page is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of eluding, assault on persons in certain occupations, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and multiple traffic-related charges. He also was arrested on outstanding warrants for a parole violation, domestic abuse, and willful injury.