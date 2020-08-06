Des Moines Man Killed While Working Construction on I-29 in Western Iowa

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa – A Des Moines man was killed Wednesday while working on a road construction project in western Iowa.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, 51-year-old Homero Carrillo died after a tire came off a truck and struck him.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Interstate 29 near mile marker 92. Carrillo was working on the southbound bridge when a tire came off a northbound pickup truck driven by 56-year-old Christopher Kubas of Edwardsville, Kansas.

Carillo was in the east lane of southbound I-29, which was shut down because of the construction, when the tire traveled northbound through the median and hit him.

The Iowa State Patrol says Carillo was pronounced dead shortly after he was hit by the tire.