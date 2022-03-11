SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa man has died from injuries suffered earlier in the week in a crash on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.

John D. Jessen, 69, of Des Moines, Iowa, was a passenger in a car that collided with semitrailer near Sidney in snowy and icy conditions, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Jassen was a passenger in a car driven by Martha Mae Jessen, also of Des Moines.

Nebraska State Patrol investigators said the crash happened when the Jessens’ westbound car came to a stop in the right lane of the interstate. Investigators said the driver of the semi reported he spotted the stopped car and slowed and switched lanes to avoid it, but that the car then went into reverse and backed into the left lane and into the path of the semi.

Officials believe the car had backed up in an attempt to get onto an exit ramp.