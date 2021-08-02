Des Moines man in critical condition after crashing stolen motorcycle, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is in critical condition after police say the stolen motorcycle he was driving crashed into a turning car Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department, the accident happened around 3:44 p.m. at MLK Jr. Parkway and Francis Avenue. Police say their preliminary investigation shows a motorcycle was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on southbound MLK when it struck a car that was traveling northbound and turning left.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 40-year-old Des Moines resident, was transported to a local hospital and he remains in critical condition. Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The name of the man has not been released but police say the motorcycle he was operating had been reported stolen.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old resident of Des Moines, was not injured. Investigators say they did not see any signs she was impaired at the time of the accident.

Police say excessive speed is the main contributing factor to the crash.

The investigation into the crash continues.