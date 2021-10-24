Des Moines man identified as victim of shooting early Friday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — The man shot and killed on Des Moines’ north side early Friday morning knew his killer and was likely involved in a drug-related robbery, police said Sunday. Police said Kalvyn Roy Kline died following the shooting in the 1600 block of Hull Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Kline became the city’s ninth homicide victim of the year, according to police.

Darren Antwon Diggs, 27 of Des Moines, faces a 1st degree murder charge and first degree robbery charge in connection with Kline’s death.

