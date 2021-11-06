Des Moines man identified as driver killed in crash on MLK Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man has been identified as the driver killed in a crash on MLK Jr. Parkway on Friday.

Lyndell Lamont Brown, 42, died in the crash on the north side of Des Moines near the intersection of MLK Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road around 1 p.m.

Police say Brown was driving a car northbound on MLK when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound semi box truck. Brown was driving erratically and well in excess of the speed limit, according to police.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. His two passengers, both men, were hospitalized with serious injuries but are expected to survive, police said. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.