DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly crashing into a Des Moines Police Department officer’s patrol car and fleeing from the scene.

At around 5:09 p.m. an officer was sitting in his marked patrol car in front of the Surety Hotel, at the intersection of Mulberry Street and 6th Ave., when a Honda Accord hit the back of his car. The officer exited his vehicle and attempted to talk to the driver of the Honda, later identified as 45-year-old Lucas St. Clair Peterson, but he fled from the scene, court documents state.

Police said the officer wasn’t injured and the damage to the patrol car was minimal.

A short pursuit ensued and ended in the 100 block of SW 5th Street where Peterson was detained. According to a criminal complaint, officers on scene could smell alcohol on Peterson’s breath and noted he had red, bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech. Peterson completed a breath test, which showed he had a BAC of .298 — more than three times the legal limit, the complaint states.

Peterson has been charged with operating while under the influence – second offense, leave scene of accident – property damage only, failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident, and eluding. He was booked into the Polk County Jail on a $5,000 cash/surety bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11.