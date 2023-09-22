DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the January 2022 shooting death of a 24-year-old man.

On Jan. 9 Trishay Marsean Thompson was found inside of his car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Thompson was taken to MercyOne in Des Moines to be treated, but he later died from his injuries on Jan. 27.

Testimony at the trial showed that Thompson and his two friends had driven to the apartment complex after one of them set up a drug sale, the Polk County Attorney’s Office said. The purchase fell through and 23-year-old Salifou Sahr and another man exited a building and fired several bullets into Thompson’s car. According to police, Thompson and the two others had planned to sell fake drugs.

Sahr was found guilty of first degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, and two counts of assault causing serious injury by a jury on Friday. Sahr’s co-defendant, Sam Sando, was found not-guilty of all charges in May 2023.