Des Moines Man Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Shooting in Ames

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines man has been found guilty of shooting and killing a man during a robbery at an apartment in Ames in 2017.

A Story County jury convicted 30-year-old Anthony English of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of 21-year-old Xavier Shepley.

A criminal complaint says English’s girlfriend, Jordan Bryant, set up a date with Shepley in order to gain access to his Ames apartment. Once inside, Bryant called English and his alleged accomplice, Demario Woods.

Court records say the two went inside wearing masks. That’s when English pointed a gun on Shepley and tried to rob him. Shepley tried to disarm English, but the gun went off, fatally striking him in the chest. English and Bryant were arrested two years later in Florida.

English has not yet been sentenced. His lawyers plan to file a motion for a new trial. That hearing is set for Oct. 16.

Bryant, Woods and another woman, Albrea Winfrey, all face charges in the killing.