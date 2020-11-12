Des Moines Man Found Guilty of Mother’s Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was found guilty last week of murdering his mother during a violent attack back in March.

A Polk County jury returned its verdict on Nov. 5th, finding 33-year-old Christopher Thompson guilty of first-degree murder.

Police say he killed his mother, 50-year-old Paula Thompson, during an argument on March 13th. Her body was discovered days later when police performed a welfare check at her home.

Investigators say Thompson admitted to attacking his mother.

Thompson is being held in the Polk County Jail until his sentencing on December 18th. The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder in Iowa is life in prison.