Des Moines man found guilty of killing, dismembering wife

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man has been found guilty of killing and dismembering his wife.

The Des Moines Register reports that a jury convicted 32-year-old Datron Simmons of second-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Connie Simmons.

Police found the body of Connie Simmons in a wooded area near the couple’s home in September, after her family asked police to check on her. Police said Datron Simmons told officers that he tried to conceal the death by disposing of her body.

Authorities believe that the victim was killed on Sept. 6.

Simmons faces a mandatory sentence of 50 years in prison, and won’t be eligible for parole for at least 35 years.