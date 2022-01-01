Des Moines man dies after crashing into creek in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A Des Moines man is dead after he crashed into a creek in Marshall County on New Year’s Eve.

Bazirake Kariya, 30, was driving on Highway 330 in Marshall County Friday when his vehicle crashed into a creek, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. and found Kariya trapped inside the vehicle. First responders administered emergency first aid. Medics transported Kariya to a hospital in Marshalltown, but he died from his injuries.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office believes weather-related road conditions contributed to the crash. Freezing rain on Friday caused roadways to be covered with ice in areas of Marshall County.

Marshall County deputies responded to more than 24 vehicle crashes on Friday.