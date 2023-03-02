DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide for his alleged involvement in an October crash.

Wesley Derrell Sullivan, 50, has been charged with homicide by motor vehicle – OWI, serious injury by motor vehicle, and OWI.

On Oct. 30 last year at around 3:35 a.m. emergency crews responded to a report of a motorcycle crash at 19th Street and the westbound I-235 off ramp. When first responders arrived they discovered Sullivan, the motorcyclist, and his adult female passenger with critical injuries.

The female passenger Lynz Ross, 35, later passed away from her injuries at the hospital.

According to police, Sullivan was traveling northbound on 19th Street at a high-rate of speed. A car crossed 19th Street while exiting the offramp and collided with the motorcycle. The car did have a green light when entering the intersection, police said.

At the time of the crash Sullivan was driving at a speed greater than 60 mph in a 35 mph, with a BAC greater than .08 percent.

Sullivan is currently being held at the Polk County Jail.