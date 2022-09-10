DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man has been charged with vehicular homicide for a crash that occurred in August where one person was killed and four others were injured.

Guy Lawrence, 21, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide on Thursday. The crash that Lawrence is facing charges for occurred on August 3 at the intersection of Hubbell Ave. and East 43rd Court.

Susan Kelly, 49, was killed in the crash. Kelly was a passenger in the vehicle her daughter was driving. According to the Des Moines Police Department, Kelly’s daughter attempted to make a left turn onto Hubbell Ave. and was hit by Lawrence’s SUV.

Lawrence was originally charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI) and possession of drug paraphernalia. The police said Lawrence also had THC in his system at the time of the crash.