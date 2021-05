DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a child.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness saw 27-year-old Rene Amador Reyes sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child at a home in Des Moines. Amador Reyes has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse.

Amador Reyes is being held in the Polk County Jail on $25,000 bond.