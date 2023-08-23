DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing a minor.

According to a criminal complaint, Vicente Antonio Silva Acevedo, 42, sexually abused a minor female for over a year. The victim told detectives that Silva Acevedo would try to give her money after he abused her, court records state. The victim also told detectives that Silva Acevedo told her he loved her despite her age, he wanted to marry her, and that he wanted to move to El Salvador with her, court records state.

Silva Acevedo allegedly drugged his children with sleep medicine to make them tired so they wouldn’t wake up while he was abusing the victim, court documents state.

A no contact order has been put in place that prohibits Silva Acevedo of having contact with or be in the presence of any juvenile under the age of 18.

Silva Acevedo has been charged with four counts of second degree sexual abuse and is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond. He is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on Sept. 1.