Des Moines Man Charged with Murder in Kansas

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A Des Moines man is in the Polk County Jail after being charged with first-degree murder in Kansas.

According to the office of Steve Howe, District Attorney for Kansas’ Tenth Judicial District, 58-year-old Michael Balance is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 70-year-old John Hoffman.

Hoffman was found dead inside an apartment in Prairie Village, Kansas on Saturday after police responded to the residence on a life-threatening medical call.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, Sunday afternoon the Prairie Village Police Department sent a photo to them of a suspect in the murder, who was believed to be a resident of Des Moines.

An officer recognized the man immediately as someone he had contact with the previous day and he was located again and taken into custody.

Kansas officials say they are seeking to have Balance extradited to face the first-degree murder charge.