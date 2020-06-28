Des Moines Man Charged With Murder After Body Found on Roadside

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead on the side of a road.

Des Moines police officers found a man dead along the roadside in the 2400 block of E. Market Street at 9:09 p.m. Saturday. The victim had sustained a gunshot wound, according to Des Moines police. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

After interviewing witnesses and examining evidence, police arrested 27-year-old Des Moines resident Andrew James Hall. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Hall is being held in the Polk County Jail.

This is Des Moines’ 14th homicide of 2020.