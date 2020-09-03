Des Moines Man Charged with Manslaughter for Crash That Killed His Wife in March

Des Moines, Iowa — A Des Moines man is now facing charges for the crash that killed his wife in late-March after toxicology reports show he was abusing prescription medication.

Charges of Involuntary Manslaughter and OWI 1st Offense were filed on Wednesday against 45-year-old Matthew Harker. Police say Harker ran a red light at the intersection of SW 9th Street and McKinley Avenue at four in the afternoon on March 31st. Harker hit two vehicles in the intersection. His wife, 56-year-old Charla Harker, died from injuries caused by the accident at a metro hospital.

On Tuesday, Des Moines Police announced that toxicology evidence showed Matthew Harker was under the influence of prescription drugs that were not prescribed to him at the time of the crash.

Two other drivers involved in the crash were not injured.