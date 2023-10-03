DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing charges in connection to the death of a 4-month-old in February.

On Feb. 9 at around 9 p.m. Des Moines Police and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a 4-month-old who was unconscious at a home in the 3500 block of East Douglas Avenue. According to Des Moines Police, Devin Christopher Luckett, 26, told police at the time that the 4-month-old had fallen off of a couch.

The child was initially transported to a local hospital, but was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for advanced care, police said. The child later died on Feb. 11.

An autopsy was performed and the State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the child died from multiple blunt force trauma to the head, police said.

As Des Moines Police Department detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the 4-month-old’s death, officers responded to a local hospital to investigate a report of a three-month-old with injuries in August.

According to police, the child had multiple fractured bones in various stages of healing. Detectives learned that the 3-month-old was in the care of Luckett when one of the fractures occurred, police said.

Luckett was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. He has been charged with first degree murder, child endangerment causing serious injury, and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.