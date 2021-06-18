Des Moines man charged with First Degree Murder for death of 15-month-old child

DES MOINES, IOWA — A 28-year-old Des Moines man is charged with First Degree Murder for the death of a 15-month-old child. Police say the child died while in the care of Brandon Greenup earlier this week.

Police say Greenup was caring for the child on Monday evening while the child’s mother went to work. During the night the child suffered serious “inflicted injuries”. Police say Greenup was aware the child was having difficulty breathing and later that the child was “limp and unresponsive”, yet he did not call 911.

Greenup was arrested on Friday morning. Des Moines Police say more details will be released as their investigation into the child’s death continues.