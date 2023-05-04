DES MOINES, IOWA — A Des Moines man is now charged with First Degree Murder after allegedly beating his wife to death earlier this year.

Dawn Orona, 52, was found dead in her home on the south side of Des Moines on January 10th. Her husband, 52-year-old Daniel Orona, had reported to dispatchers that his wife was in cardiac arrest. When first responders arrived they found her dead in the home.

Six days after Dawn Orona’s death, Daniel Orona was arrested and charged with Neglect of a Dependent Person after an investigation found his story about his wife’s death did not match injuries to her body. On Thursday an additional charge of First Degree Murder was filed against Orona after autopsy results on his wife’s body came back.

According to police, Dawn Orona was hit in the head, neck, torso and extremities multiple times by Daniel Orona. The injuries suffered from that beating caused her death.

Dawn Orona’s death is the eighth criminal homicide of 2023 in Des Moines. Des Moines Police detectives continue to investigate her death.