DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail after being arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a man Wednesday night.

Michael Speech

Police were called to the 2300 block of Hickman Road around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When officers and medics from the Des Moines Fire Department arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital. His current condition is not known.

Police were able to identify Michael Speech, 29, as a suspect in the shooting and he was booked into the jail Wednesday night around 11:20. He is charged with attempted murder, dominion of a firearm by a felon, and a parole violation.

The motive for the shooting is still being investigated.