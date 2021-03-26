Des Moines Man Charged in U.S. Capitol Riot to Remain in Custody

WASHINGTON D.C. — A Des Moines man accused of being part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol back in January will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

Doug Jensen is facing a long list of charges for his part in the January 6th insurrection:

Civil Disorder

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds With a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Officials say Jensen, who was easily visible as he confronted Capitol police, had a knife on him during the incident.

Jensen had a video conference Thursday for his status hearing, during which a judge ordered him to remain in custody in Washington D.C. until his next status hearing on May 6th.