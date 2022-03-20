Des Moines — A Des Moines man has been charged in a fatal car crash that happened back in January.

Des Moines Police arrested 24-year-old Spencer Smith from Des Moines. Smith has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and serious injury by vehicle. Authorities say he was driving over 100 miles per hour while under the influence of alcohol and other controlled substances.

Smith is currently in the Polk County Jail.

The incident happened before midnight on January 23rd, at the intersection of Fleur Drive and Payton Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Smith’s vehicle on fire. Bystanders were able to pull the unconscious driver from the vehicle before first responders arrived. There were no passengers in the Smiths’ vehicle at the time of the crash.

There were three other individuals in a second vehicle and were taken to the hospital.

Just days after the crash, a 67-year-old woman died of her injuries and two passengers sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.