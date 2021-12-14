Des Moines man arrested in stabbing at north side bar

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed someone at a bar on the north side Tuesday.

The stabbing happened at Bailey’s Pub at 918 E. Euclid Avenue just before noon. Police say two people were having a dispute when 33-year-old Kenneth Hawkins allegedly stabbed the other person. Hawkins took off but was taken into custody at a nearby gas station.

Hawkins is charged with willful injury, possession of a controlled substance, and probation violations.

The stabbing victim is expected to survive.