DEXTER, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly stabbing a woman in a car and leaving her at a hospital back in June.

On June 21 at around 7 p.m. Michael Dwight Page and the victim were stopped at the intersection of White Pole Drive and El Paso Ave. in Dexter, court records state. The victim had her legs on the dash of their rented vehicle when Page allegedly stabbed her with a knife, according to a criminal complaint.

After Page allegedly stabbed the victim he drove her to a hospital and left her there, the criminal complaint states. The victim was treated and was released the next day.

According to court records, the victim asked Page to take her back to the hospital on June 23. Page refused and the victim eventually called 911 and was taken to the hospital for sepsis, court records state. She required four units of blood and remained hospitalized for days.

Page has been accused of injuring the same victim earlier this year, according to court records. A criminal complaint states that in April Page hit the victim in the head with a full liquor bottle, which caused a laceration to her head. Page was charged with willful injury – causing bodily injury and domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow for that incident.

In July Page was arrested for the April charges after he allegedly led police on a chase in Des Moines and rammed into a patrol car.

Page has been charged with attempted murder in the stabbing case and is being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August 28.