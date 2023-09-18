DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing incident that happened in August.

On August 18 at around 11 p.m. Joshua Allen Lewis, 41, and the victim were at a home in the 2700 block of Garfield Ave. when they got into a heated argument, court documents state. The argument escalated and Lewis allegedly stabbed the victim in the back, and then ran from the scene, a criminal complaint states.

The victim sustained a significant injury to the upper left portion of his back, court documents state. He was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for the stab wound.

Lewis has been charged with willful injury – causing bodily injury. He was booked into the Polk County Jail early Monday morning, but has since been released. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for October 9.