Des Moines Man Arrested After Riot at US Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters interact with Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

DES MOINES, Iowa. (AP) — A Des Moines man was jailed early Saturday on charges accusing him of taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said officers assisted the FBI in arresting 41-year-old Doug Jensen on Friday night at his home in the city’s south side.

Jensen was booked into the Polk County Jail early Saturday on five federal charges, including trespassing and disorderly conduct counts, according to a news releases from the FBI’s field office in Omaha, Nebraska and the county sheriff’s office. Sgt. Ryan Evans of the county sheriff’s office said Jensen was being held without bond and that he didn’t know if he had an attorney.

This photo provided by Polk County (Iowa) Jail shows Douglas Jensen.

The FBI and sheriff’s office referred further inquiries about the case to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington.

Video posted online during the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday showed a man who appears to be Jensen, who is white, pursuing a Black officer up an interior flight of stairs as a mob of people trails several steps behind. At several points, the officer says “get back,” to no avail. The rioting has raised serious questions over security at the Capitol and the treatment of the mainly white mob compared to the often aggressive tactics used last year at protests over the killings or shootings of Black people by police.

The mob ransacked the building, forcing lawmakers who were voting to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory into hiding for hours.

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Photos taken by The Associated Press also showed the man who appears to be Jensen wearing a stocking cap and a QAnon T-shirt over a hooded sweatshirt. QAnon promotes the conspiracy theory that Trump is leading a secret campaign against “deep state” enemies and pedophiles.

Evans, of the sheriff’s office, said Jensen had a past charge for operating a vehicle while impaired.

The U.S. Marshalls Service didn’t immediately respond to AP phone messages Saturday seeking comment.

Jensen’s employer, Forrest & Associate Masonry in Des Moines, confirmed to WHO 13 News Friday that he had been fired.