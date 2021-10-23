Des Moines man arrested, charged with murder in Friday shooting

Darren Diggs

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting Friday morning.

Darren Diggs, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Des Moines man. Diggs is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Des Moines police were called to the 1600 block of Hull Avenue around 5:41 a.m. Friday after receiving multiple reports about gunfire heard in the area. When they arrived, a man was located suffering from a gunshot injury. He died at the scene.

“Diggs and the victim did know each other,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a press release. “The motive appears to be a drug-related robbery.”

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

The Des Moines Police Department continues to investigate the case.

