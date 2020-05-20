Des Moines Man Arrested After Rescue Dogs Found Starved to Death in Apartment

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing two counts of animal neglect after animal rescue officers found two rescue dogs dead in his home.

David Goodburn, 21, was arrested on Monday after ARL Animal Service Officers found the two dogs in his Des Moines apartment. According to the ARL, Goodburn adopted “bonded buddies” Nori and Brie back in March. Officers say it appeared the dogs were left to fend for themselves and starved to death.

In a press release, the ARL says it is “shocked, heartbroken and furious” that two dogs could be left to die just months after being adopted.

“Goodburn not only lied to and misled our team, he did the same to the multiple people who were with him and the dogs inside the home after they were adopted. No one saw any red flags until the call came this week…and by then it was too late,” the press release reads in part.